Macy’s Inc’s (M) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, M stock has gone up by 9.46%, with a monthly gain of 18.69% and a quarterly surge of 18.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Macy’s Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.73% for M’s stock, with a -5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Right Now?

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for M is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for M is 269.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.47% of that float. The average trading volume for M on July 28, 2025 was 7.14M shares.

M stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) has surged by 2.99% when compared to previous closing price of $12.7, but the company has seen a 9.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to M, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

M Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +17.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M rose by +9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Griscom Paul, who sold 489 shares at the price of $12.89 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Griscom Paul now owns 36,222 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $6,303 using the latest closing price.

Kirgan Danielle L., the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Macy’s Inc, sold 4,522 shares at $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Kirgan Danielle L. is holding 386,161 shares at $58,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 12.92%, with 3.43% for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc (M), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.76 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Macy’s Inc (M) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.