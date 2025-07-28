Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR): A Technical Analysis

LAZR has 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LAZR is 42.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZR on July 28, 2025 was 2.93M shares.

LAZR stock’s latest price update

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.22% compared to its previous closing price of $3.2. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LAZR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between March 20, 2025, and May 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 22, 2025.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR’s stock has risen by 9.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.05% and a quarterly drop of -13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.92% for Luminar Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.14% for LAZR’s stock, with a -47.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZR reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for LAZR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 10th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to LAZR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

LAZR Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw -86.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Heng Jun Hong, who sold 72,842 shares at the price of $5.10 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, Heng Jun Hong now owns 0 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc, valued at $371,254 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.2% for the present operating margin

-0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc stands at -3.11%. The total capital return value is set at -1.55%.

Based on Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-213.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.