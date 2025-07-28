Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LCID is 1.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.90% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of LCID was 151.99M shares.

LCID stock’s latest price update

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID)’s stock price has plunge by -1.72%relation to previous closing price of $2.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Lucid Group (LCID -2.34%) makes all-electric vehicles, including both a sedan and an SUV. That said, it is really just a start-up in what is a highly competitive and capital-intensive industry.

LCID’s Market Performance

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has seen a 1.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.45% gain in the past month and a 14.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for LCID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.61% for LCID’s stock, with a 13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on March 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $2.30. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Sell” to LCID, setting the target price at $1.13 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

LCID Trading at 18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares surge +35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Lucid Group Inc saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchased 374,717,927 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Oct 30 ’24. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 2,205,602,291 shares of Lucid Group Inc, valued at $970,894,149 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc, purchased 21,470,459 shares at $2.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31 ’24, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 2,227,072,750 shares at $55,629,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43% for the present operating margin

-1.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc stands at -2.76%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -50.06%, with -26.49% for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -79.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.