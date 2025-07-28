JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has jumped by 0.14% compared to previous close of $33.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that JD.com (JD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) is 8.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JD is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JD is 1.35B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On July 28, 2025, JD’s average trading volume was 10.57M shares.

JD’s Market Performance

The stock of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has seen a -0.52% decrease in the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a 2.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for JD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for JD’s stock, with a -10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $45 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JD reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for JD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to JD, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

JD Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.54. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw 28.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc ADR stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 19.81%, with 7.07% for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc ADR (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $47.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.