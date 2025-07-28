Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LUNR stock has gone up by 13.69%, with a monthly gain of 12.59% and a quarterly surge of 49.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for Intuitive Machines Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.54% for LUNR’s stock, with a 4.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

LUNR has 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LUNR is 106.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on July 28, 2025 was 7.49M shares.

LUNR stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23% compared to its previous closing price of $12.82. However, the company has seen a 13.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-24 that Key Points in This Article: Intuitive Machines (LUNR) is advancing lunar access and space-based semiconductor manufacturing, with its stock rocketing 18% yesterday due to partnerships and analyst support.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $17 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for LUNR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LUNR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

LUNR Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +14.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.47. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc saw 205.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUNR starting from Ghaffarian Kamal Seyed, who sold 40,254 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Ghaffarian Kamal Seyed now owns 3,494,768 shares of Intuitive Machines Inc, valued at $483,873 using the latest closing price.

Ghaffarian Kamal Seyed, the Director of Intuitive Machines Inc, sold 80,508 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11 ’25, which means that Ghaffarian Kamal Seyed is holding 3,494,768 shares at $970,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Machines Inc stands at -0.91%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%.

Based on Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-50.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.