Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.51% in comparison to its previous close of $0.32, however, the company has experienced a 9.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-30 that SHELTON, Conn., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS) (“Intensity” or “the Company”), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, announces that INT230-6 achieved complete responses in a murine models of Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor (“MPNST”).

Is It Worth Investing in Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTS is 3.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INTS is 14.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On July 28, 2025, INTS’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

INTS’s Market Performance

INTS stock saw an increase of 9.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.18% and a quarterly increase of -38.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.42% for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.24% for INTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -80.45% for the last 200 days.

INTS Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTS rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3166. In addition, Intensity Therapeutics Inc saw -92.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INTS

The total capital return value is set at -34.94%. Equity return is now at value -298.57%, with -194.04% for asset returns.

Based on Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -98.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.