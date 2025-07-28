ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IBRX is 91.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 83.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBRX on July 28, 2025 was 9.10M shares.

IBRX stock’s latest price update

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.98% compared to its previous closing price of $3.01. However, the company has seen a 4.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a leading immunotherapy company, today announced that it has executed financing to provide further working capital and support its ongoing business operations. The Company entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering with two institutional investors, providing for the issuance of common stock of ImmunityBio as well as warrants for the purchase of additional shares of common stock of Immunity.

IBRX’s Market Performance

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has seen a 4.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month and a 6.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBRX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IBRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to IBRX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

IBRX Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -49.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.04% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -13.1%. The total capital return value is set at -1.23%.

Based on ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-241.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.