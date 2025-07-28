Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.40% in comparison to its previous close of $9.87, however, the company has experienced a -1.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-22 that In the closing of the recent trading day, HudBay Minerals (HBM) stood at $9.98, denoting a +1.84% move from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.03x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HBM is 394.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of HBM was 7.45M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM’s stock has seen a -1.71% decrease for the week, with a -9.97% drop in the past month and a 29.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for Hudbay Minerals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.90% for HBM’s stock, with a 11.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBM Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc saw 20.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 6.50%, with 2.88% for asset returns.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $856.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.