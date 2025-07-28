Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (HST) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has gone up by 2.54% for the week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month and a 18.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for HST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for HST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Right Now?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16x compared to its average ratio. HST has 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HST is 684.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HST on July 28, 2025 was 9.57M shares.

HST stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) has jumped by 0.73% compared to previous close of $16.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that HST’s Q2 earnings are likely to have benefited from its group business and strategic capital allocations. However, high interest expenses remain a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of HST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HST by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HST reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for HST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to HST, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

HST Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HST rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.21. In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HST starting from RAKOWICH WALTER C, who sold 4,644 shares at the price of $15.38 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, RAKOWICH WALTER C now owns 71,425 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $71,434 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 10.12%, with 5.33% for asset returns.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.