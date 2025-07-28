Honest Company Inc (HNST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HNST is 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HNST is 92.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNST on July 28, 2025 was 2.65M shares.

HNST stock’s latest price update

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.31% in comparison to its previous close of $4.95, however, the company has experienced a 8.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Honest Company, a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, is proud to announce the next generation of diapering: the new and improved Clean Conscious Diapers®.

HNST’s Market Performance

Honest Company Inc (HNST) has seen a 8.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.98% gain in the past month and a 4.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for HNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.66% for HNST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNST reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HNST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to HNST, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

HNST Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, Honest Company Inc saw 32.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Winchell Stephen, who sold 10,746 shares at the price of $5.32 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Winchell Stephen now owns 421,098 shares of Honest Company Inc, valued at $57,169 using the latest closing price.

Sternweis Thomas, the SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat. of Honest Company Inc, sold 5,138 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Sternweis Thomas is holding 296,032 shares at $27,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Honest Company Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -0.96%, with -0.63% for asset returns.

Based on Honest Company Inc (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.