HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HIVE stock has gone up by 1.79%, with a monthly gain of 27.53% and a quarterly surge of 31.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.74% for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for HIVE’s stock, with a -13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

HIVE has 36-month beta value of 4.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HIVE is 213.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIVE on July 28, 2025 was 20.04M shares.

HIVE stock’s latest price update

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.40% compared to its previous closing price of $2.35. However, the company has seen a 1.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-07-24 that HIVE Digital Technologies (TSX-V:HIVE, NASDAQ:HIVE) said it has surpassed 13 exahash per second (EH/s) in global Bitcoin mining capacity as it scales up operations at its hydro-cooled mining facility in Yguazú, Paraguay. The milestone comes as over 2 EH/s of Bitmain’s next-generation S21+ Hydro ASIC miners went online in Phase 2 of the project.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to HIVE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

HIVE Trading at 11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +26.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd saw -47.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55% for the present operating margin

-0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -15.83%, with -13.37% for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $68.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.