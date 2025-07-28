Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) has surged by 2.58% when compared to previous closing price of $21.3, but the company has seen a 4.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-07-14 that China-based lidar manufacturer Hesai Group appealed a ruling on Monday upholding a U.S. government decision to add it to a list of companies allegedly working with Beijing’s military.

Is It Worth Investing in Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) Right Now?

HSAI has 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HSAI is 99.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSAI on July 28, 2025 was 4.01M shares.

HSAI’s Market Performance

HSAI’s stock has seen a 4.75% increase for the week, with a -5.41% drop in the past month and a 42.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for Hesai Group ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.28% for HSAI stock, with a simple moving average of 47.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSAI

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSAI reach a price target of $29.30. The rating they have provided for HSAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HSAI, setting the target price at $18.40 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

HSAI Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSAI rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +305.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.93. In addition, Hesai Group ADR saw 395.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hesai Group ADR stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.30%, with -0.21% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-118.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 107.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.