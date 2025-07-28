Hecla Mining Co (HL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.65%relation to previous closing price of $6.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) plans to release its second quarter 2025 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on August 6, 2025. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details are provided below. Conference Call and Webcast Date: August 7, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/242840150 or www.hecla.com und.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Right Now?

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HL is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HL is 585.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume for HL on July 28, 2025 was 22.01M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

The stock of Hecla Mining Co (HL) has seen a 5.50% increase in the past week, with a 5.32% rise in the past month, and a 4.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for HL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to HL, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

HL Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Hecla Mining Co saw 3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Absolom Stuart Maurice, who sold 18,926 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Absolom Stuart Maurice now owns 59,410 shares of Hecla Mining Co, valued at $126,047 using the latest closing price.

Boggs Catherine J, the Director of Hecla Mining Co, purchased 20,000 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Boggs Catherine J is holding 348,169 shares at $99,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Co stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 3.49%, with 2.34% for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Co (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $313.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hecla Mining Co (HL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.