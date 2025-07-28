Haleon plc ADR (HLN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLN is 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HLN is 4.49B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLN on July 28, 2025 was 15.67M shares.

HLN stock’s latest price update

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.30% in comparison to its previous close of $9.85, however, the company has experienced a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-07 that Investors interested in Medical – Products stocks are likely familiar with Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (HLN) and Stryker (SYK). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

HLN’s Market Performance

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.90% decline in the past month and a -4.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for HLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for HLN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLN stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for HLN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for HLN in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $13.40 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLN reach a price target of $11.25. The rating they have provided for HLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

HLN Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, Haleon plc ADR saw 11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc ADR stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 8.90%, with 4.27% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.51 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.