Graphjet Technology (GTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ: GTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.45% compared to its previous closing price of $0.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that New York, United States, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) was honoured to welcome a delegation from a Japanese trading company with international presence for an official visit on JULY 23, 2025 to discuss on the provision of sustainable graphite materials to their customers. This visit highlights the Japanese trading company’s strong interest in Graphjet’s proprietary technology, which utilize palm kernel shells as a renewable feedstock to produce high purity synthetic graphite.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ: GTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GTI is at 0.43.

The public float for GTI is 46.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for GTI on July 28, 2025 was 32.19M shares.

GTI’s Market Performance

GTI stock saw an increase of 15.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.44% and a quarterly increase of -17.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.10% for Graphjet Technology (GTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.46% for GTI’s stock, with a -87.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GTI Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.80%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTI rose by +15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0913. In addition, Graphjet Technology saw -97.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTI starting from SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B, who sold 2,490,517 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Jan 14 ’25. After this action, SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B now owns 0 shares of Graphjet Technology, valued at $1,145,638 using the latest closing price.

SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B, the 10% Owner of Graphjet Technology, sold 2,000,000 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13 ’25, which means that SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B is holding 2,490,517 shares at $840,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTI

The total capital return value is set at -3.01%.

Based on Graphjet Technology (GTI), the company’s capital structure generated -1.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1184.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graphjet Technology (GTI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.