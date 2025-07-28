Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.01x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GT is 258.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of GT was 6.09M shares.

GT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has decreased by -3.28% when compared to last closing price of $11.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that Goodyear is undergoing a major transformation, focusing on asset sales, cost cutting, and debt reduction to drive long-term value. Despite recent revenue declines and near-term headwinds, I remain bullish due to management’s progress on cost savings and restructuring. Significant upside potential exists if Goodyear achieves its margin and leverage targets, with the share price possibly doubling as plans materialize.

GT’s Market Performance

GT’s stock has risen by 2.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.11% and a quarterly drop of -0.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for GT’s stock, with a 11.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $15 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to GT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

GT Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co saw -10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from MCGLADE JOHN E, who purchased 31,408 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Aug 13 ’24. After this action, MCGLADE JOHN E now owns 31,408 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, valued at $252,206 using the latest closing price.

KOELLNER LAURETTE T, the Director of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, purchased 26,000 shares at $7.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that KOELLNER LAURETTE T is holding 26,000 shares at $205,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.06%, with 1.11% for asset returns.

Based on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.