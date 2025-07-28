Geron Corp (GERN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.56% compared to its previous closing price of $1.28. However, the company has seen a 1.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported that it has granted equity awards covering an aggregate of 342,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 228,000 shares of common stock, and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing an aggregate of 114,000 shares of common stock, to five newly hired employees as an inducement material to their acceptance of employm.

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GERN is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GERN is 603.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.26% of that float. On July 28, 2025, GERN’s average trading volume was 10.40M shares.

GERN’s Market Performance

GERN’s stock has seen a 1.61% increase for the week, with a -17.11% drop in the past month and a -11.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for Geron Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.94% for GERN’s stock, with a -49.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

GERN Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3395. In addition, Geron Corp saw -72.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from LAWLIS V BRYAN, who purchased 13,300 shares at the price of $1.18 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, LAWLIS V BRYAN now owns 13,300 shares of Geron Corp, valued at $15,667 using the latest closing price.

Samuels Scott Alan, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Geron Corp, purchased 15,000 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Samuels Scott Alan is holding 26,682 shares at $24,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.15% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corp stands at -1.2%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -45.35%, with -26.62% for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corp (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-154.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Geron Corp (GERN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.