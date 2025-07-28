Gerdau S.A. ADR’s (GGB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GGB stock has gone up by 1.01%, with a monthly gain of 3.81% and a quarterly surge of 12.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Gerdau S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for GGB’s stock, with a 0.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GGB is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GGB is 1.29B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for GGB on July 28, 2025 was 14.03M shares.

GGB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has plunged by -1.64% when compared to previous closing price of $3.05, but the company has seen a 1.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-08 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GGB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

GGB Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. ADR stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 5.86%, with 3.89% for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.