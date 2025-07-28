Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has jumped by 8.99% compared to previous close of $7.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GNW #genworth–Genworth Issues Statement on Favorable Ruling for AXA in UK Payment Protection Insurance Case.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNW is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GNW is 405.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on July 28, 2025 was 7.15M shares.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW’s stock has seen a 7.53% increase for the week, with a 3.49% rise in the past month and a 17.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Genworth Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.46% for GNW’s stock, with a 12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNW stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GNW by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GNW in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $9 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sold 150,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Aug 26 ’24. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 4,532,954 shares of Genworth Financial Inc, valued at $1,031,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 2.73%, with 0.32% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $710.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.2.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.