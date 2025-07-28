Gentex Corp (GNTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Gentex Corp (GNTX) has seen a 19.53% increase in the past week, with a 26.83% gain in the past month, and a 24.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.00% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) is above average at 15.55x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GNTX is 224.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNTX on July 28, 2025 was 2.31M shares.

GNTX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) has increased by 16.19% when compared to last closing price of $23.6. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Josh O’Berski – Director of Investor Relations Kevin C. Nash – VP of Finance, CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer Neil Boehm – COO & CTO Steven R.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on September 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNTX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for GNTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GNTX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at 22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +25.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +19.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.24. In addition, Gentex Corp saw -17.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sold 3,764 shares at the price of $22.87 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 5,939 shares of Gentex Corp, valued at $86,076 using the latest closing price.

GENTEX CORP, the 10% Owner of Gentex Corp, purchased 3,152,500 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23 ’24, which means that GENTEX CORP is holding 6,463,808 shares at $15,762,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 16.44%, with 14.30% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $563.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -228738.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -52076.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gentex Corp (GNTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.