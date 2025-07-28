Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE: FSM) has decreased by -1.02% when compared to last closing price of $6.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the market closes.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE: FSM) is above average at 13.41x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FSM is 303.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSM on July 28, 2025 was 15.53M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) has seen a 8.43% increase in the past week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month, and a 11.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for FSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSM reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for FSM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 30th, 2023.

FSM Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Fortuna Mining Corp saw 34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Mining Corp stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 12.07%, with 7.94% for asset returns.

Based on Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $474.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.