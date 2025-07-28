Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE: FLG) has plunged by -5.48% when compared to previous closing price of $12.05, but the company has seen a -3.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FLG) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE: FLG) Right Now?

FLG has 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLG is 299.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLG on July 28, 2025 was 6.63M shares.

FLG’s Market Performance

FLG’s stock has seen a -3.15% decrease for the week, with a 6.55% rise in the past month and a 1.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for Flagstar Financial Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for FLG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FLG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLG reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for FLG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to FLG, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

FLG Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLG fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Flagstar Financial Inc saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flagstar Financial Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -7.62%, with -0.60% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -73.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.