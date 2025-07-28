Examining the Volatility of General Motors Company’s (GM) Stock

The stock of General Motors Company (GM) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a 9.34% rise in the past month and a 14.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for GM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for GM’s stock, with a 7.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GM is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GM is 949.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GM on July 28, 2025 was 10.53M shares.

GM stock’s latest price update

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s stock price has soared by 0.66% in relation to previous closing price of $53.4. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to General Motors (GM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $65 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GM reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for GM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GM, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

GM Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.52. In addition, General Motors Company saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

KELLY ALFRED F JR, the Director of General Motors Company, purchased 12,000 shares at $50.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30 ’25, which means that KELLY ALFRED F JR is holding 13,714 shares at $607,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 7.07%, with 1.67% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.75 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Motors Company (GM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.