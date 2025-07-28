Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) Stock

The stock of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has seen a 20.73% increase in the past week, with a 178.09% gain in the past month, and a 243.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.59% for VOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.56% for VOR stock, with a simple moving average of 159.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VOR is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VOR is 64.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.16% of that float. The average trading volume of VOR on July 28, 2025 was 18.21M shares.

VOR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) has surged by 12.50% when compared to previous closing price of $2.2, but the company has seen a 20.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that – New board members bring decades of experience in company building, corporate strategy, commercialization, and business development

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VOR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VOR, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

VOR Trading at 140.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +137.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,373.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR rose by +22.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +265.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc saw 161.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

The total capital return value is set at -1.32%. Equity return is now at value -125.43%, with -85.83% for asset returns.

Based on Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-113.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.