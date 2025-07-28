Evaluating the Ups and Downs of SES AI Corporation’s (SES) Stock

The stock of SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a 23.00% increase in the past week, with a 47.47% gain in the past month, and a 34.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for SES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.03% for SES stock, with a simple moving average of 73.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SES is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SES is 216.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SES on July 28, 2025 was 10.78M shares.

SES stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has surged by 17.79% when compared to previous closing price of $1.18, but the company has seen a 23.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SES #AI–SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of AI-enhanced high-performance Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries, today announced it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of UZ Energy, an energy storage systems (“ESS”) provider, for a purchase price of approximately $25.5 million, subject to earnout adjustment based on the achievement of specified financial targets. The acquisition is expected to close in.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $2 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SES reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for SES stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 10th, 2024.

SES Trading at 43.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares surge +58.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +24.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0225. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw 15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Pilkington Kyle, who sold 44,051 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, Pilkington Kyle now owns 496,580 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $51,597 using the latest closing price.

Li Gang, the CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sold 15,909 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that Li Gang is holding 224,473 shares at $18,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.2% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for SES AI Corporation stands at -12.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -31.45%, with -28.06% for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-100.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 66.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.61.

Conclusion

In summary, SES AI Corporation (SES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.