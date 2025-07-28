The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has seen a -10.02% decrease in the past week, with a 39.22% gain in the past month, and a 66.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for RGTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.49% for RGTI stock, with a simple moving average of 70.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RGTI is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RGTI is 314.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.41% of that float. The average trading volume of RGTI on July 28, 2025 was 53.66M shares.

RGTI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) has plunged by -3.20% when compared to previous closing price of $15.95, but the company has seen a -10.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-27 that The quantum computing industry is a promising area to invest in. Quantum machines can complete complex calculations in minutes that would take classical computers centuries, thanks to the power of quantum mechanics.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGTI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RGTI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for RGTI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGTI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for RGTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RGTI, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

RGTI Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +38.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI fell by -10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,867.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc saw 1278.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Clifton Michael S., the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17 ’25, which means that Clifton Michael S. is holding 828,766 shares at $425,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.99% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigetti Computing Inc stands at -14.94%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -85.28%, with -63.81% for asset returns.

Based on Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-190.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 537.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.