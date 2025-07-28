Evaluating the Impact of -0.20% Increase on Baxter International Inc’s (BAX) Stock

The stock of Baxter International Inc (BAX) has seen a 6.55% increase in the past week, with a -4.39% drop in the past month, and a -3.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for BAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for BAX’s stock, with a -8.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BAX is 509.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of BAX was 4.05M shares.

BAX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) has decreased by -0.20% when compared to last closing price of $29.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vizient announced today the expansion of the Vizient Reserve Program to include IV fluids through a strategic partnership with Baxter.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to BAX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

BAX Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.19. In addition, Baxter International Inc saw -17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Baxter International Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -8.96%, with -2.78% for asset returns.

Based on Baxter International Inc (BAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baxter International Inc (BAX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.