Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is 11.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPD is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EPD is 1.44B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On July 28, 2025, EPD’s average trading volume was 4.04M shares.

EPD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has decreased by -1.60% when compared to last closing price of $31.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Enterprise Products (EPD) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

EPD’s Market Performance

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has experienced a -0.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.14% drop in the past month, and a -0.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EPD, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

EPD Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.50. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchased 4,180 shares at the price of $29.35 back on Aug 27 ’24. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 74,911 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $122,681 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 20.49%, with 7.89% for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.