EBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.24% in relation to its previous close of $82.45. However, the company has experienced a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Beyond analysts’ top-and-bottom-line estimates for eBay (EBAY), evaluate projections for some of its key metrics to gain a better insight into how the business might have performed for the quarter ended June 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 20 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EBAY is 459.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBAY on July 28, 2025 was 5.37M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

The stock of EBay Inc (EBAY) has seen a 4.21% increase in the past week, with a 9.27% rise in the past month, and a 21.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for EBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.96% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EBAY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

EBAY Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.58. In addition, EBay Inc saw 52.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Sweetnam Jordan Douglas Bradle, who sold 22,206 shares at the price of $77.90 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Sweetnam Jordan Douglas Bradle now owns 0 shares of EBay Inc, valued at $1,729,847 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for EBay Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 36.48%, with 10.14% for asset returns.

Based on EBay Inc (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EBay Inc (EBAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.