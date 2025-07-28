Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DFLI is 17.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of DFLI was 21.48M shares.

DFLI stock’s latest price update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI)’s stock price has plunge by 12.02%relation to previous closing price of $0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 140.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that RENO, Nev., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today announced that it has entered into a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the holder of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), eliminating all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock and associated common stock issuance obligations. Under the terms of the Agreement, Dragonfly Energy will issue 2,100,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, in exchange for the surrender of all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

DFLI’s Market Performance

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has seen a 140.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 120.95% gain in the past month and a -17.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.26% for DFLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 83.95% for DFLI’s stock, with a -79.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFLI reach a price target of $1.75. The rating they have provided for DFLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to DFLI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

DFLI Trading at 39.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.10%, as shares surge +134.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI rose by +140.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2225. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp saw -94.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stands at -0.72%. The total capital return value is set at -0.52%. Equity return is now at value -3420.59%, with -45.55% for asset returns.

Based on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.