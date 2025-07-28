Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

DPRO has 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DPRO is 5.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DPRO on July 28, 2025 was 3.03M shares.

DPRO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) has decreased by -9.83% when compared to last closing price of $5.9. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that ONDS, DPRO and UMAC are some stocks in the drone technology space that are worthy of investment consideration.

DPRO’s Market Performance

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has seen a -11.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 83.45% gain in the past month and a 89.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.90% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.70% for DPRO’s stock, with a 74.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DPRO Trading at 65.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares surge +80.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +191.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO fell by -10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, Draganfly Inc saw 17.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.18% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc stands at -2.28%. The total capital return value is set at -8.35%. Equity return is now at value -978.94%, with -193.75% for asset returns.

Based on Draganfly Inc (DPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -33.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-14.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.