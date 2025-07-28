DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) has dropped by -7.73% compared to previous close of $0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that NORWELL, Mass., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH”)(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced the appointment of Dennis Streppa to its Board of Directors and filling the Audit Committee Chair position.

Is It Worth Investing in DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHAI is 0.11.

The public float for DHAI is 21.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On July 28, 2025, DHAI’s average trading volume was 3.45M shares.

DHAI’s Market Performance

The stock of DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) has seen a 8.27% increase in the past week, with a 4.07% rise in the past month, and a 61.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.72% for DHAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for DHAI’s stock, with a -63.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DHAI Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHAI rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2556. In addition, DIH Holding US Inc saw -91.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for DIH Holding US Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%.

Based on DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -50.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.