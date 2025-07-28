Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) has increased by 3.02% when compared to last closing price of $32.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that DVN and FANG are both operators in the oil and gas industry, having a strong presence in the domestic market.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Right Now?

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DVN is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DVN is 609.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVN on July 28, 2025 was 7.99M shares.

DVN’s Market Performance

DVN stock saw an increase of 4.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.48% and a quarterly increase of 8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Devon Energy Corp (DVN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for DVN’s stock, with a -2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $45 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DVN, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

DVN Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.13. In addition, Devon Energy Corp saw -25.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 20.88%, with 9.98% for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corp (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Devon Energy Corp (DVN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.