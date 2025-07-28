Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) is above average at 7.96x. The 36-month beta value for DAL is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DAL is 650.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume of DAL on July 28, 2025 was 10.81M shares.

DAL stock’s latest price update

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.27% in relation to its previous close of $54.71. However, the company has experienced a -2.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. wsj.com reported 2025-07-25 that American and Southwest have been more reliant on shakier domestic travel.

DAL’s Market Performance

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) has seen a -2.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.56% gain in the past month and a 30.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for DAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for DAL’s stock, with a 0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $66 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to DAL, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

DAL Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.63. In addition, Delta Air Lines, Inc saw 25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Bastian Edward H, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $56.28 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Bastian Edward H now owns 632,823 shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc, valued at $1,969,975 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 30.07%, with 5.84% for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1928.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.