CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 15 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CRWV is 272.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRWV on July 28, 2025 was 20.90M shares.

CRWV stock’s latest price update

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.65% in comparison to its previous close of $120.0, however, the company has experienced a -6.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-26 that CoreWeave (CRWV -3.50%) and Nebius Group (NBIS -0.90%) have witnessed a rapid jump in their share prices this year. Investors have been buying these stocks hand over fist because they are benefiting big time from the growing demand for cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

CRWV’s Market Performance

CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) has seen a -6.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.51% decline in the past month and a 176.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for CRWV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.76% for CRWV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWV stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CRWV by listing it as a “Reduce”. The predicted price for CRWV in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $32 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWV reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for CRWV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CRWV, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

CRWV Trading at -14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -26.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.77% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWV starting from HUTCHINS GLENN H, who purchased 212,780 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Nov 14 ’24. After this action, HUTCHINS GLENN H now owns 202,140 shares of CoreWeave Inc, valued at $10,000,660 using the latest closing price.

HUTCHINS GLENN H, the Director of CoreWeave Inc, purchased 210,240 shares at $47.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that HUTCHINS GLENN H is holding 384,840 shares at $9,999,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreWeave Inc stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%.

Based on CoreWeave Inc (CRWV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $480.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.