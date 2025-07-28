Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Stock Experiences 4.84% Monthly Change

In the past week, CLOV stock has gone down by -5.95%, with a monthly gain of 4.84% and a quarterly plunge of -14.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Clover Health Investments Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for CLOV’s stock, with a -17.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLOV is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CLOV is 382.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.47% of that float. The average trading volume of CLOV on July 28, 2025 was 8.51M shares.

CLOV stock’s latest price update

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.62% in comparison to its previous close of $3.04, however, the company has experienced a -5.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-28 that In this piece, we’ll check in on two mid-cap health insurance plays that are leveraging their tech-savvy and digital strengths to grab a bigger slice of the health insurance industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLOV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CLOV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLOV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLOV reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CLOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CLOV, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

CLOV Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp saw 82.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLOV starting from Wai Conrad, who sold 118,600 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Wai Conrad now owns 1,494,898 shares of Clover Health Investments Corp, valued at $390,194 using the latest closing price.

Wai Conrad, the CEO, Counterpart Health of Clover Health Investments Corp, sold 91,197 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Wai Conrad is holding 1,403,701 shares at $302,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clover Health Investments Corp stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -7.75%, with -3.88% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-44.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.