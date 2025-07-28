Chewy Inc (CHWY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has plunged by -2.52% when compared to previous closing price of $37.25, but the company has seen a -7.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Chewy (CHWY) stood at $36.31, denoting a -2.52% move from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Right Now?

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.67x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CHWY is 192.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.65% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CHWY was 7.10M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stock saw a decrease of -7.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.83% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Chewy Inc (CHWY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.41% for CHWY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 09th, 2025.

CHWY Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.22. In addition, Chewy Inc saw 46.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Argos Holdings GP LLC, who sold 29,940,120 shares at the price of $41.75 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Argos Holdings GP LLC now owns 0 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $1,250,000,010 using the latest closing price.

Singh Sumit, the Chief Executive Officer of Chewy Inc, sold 132,948 shares at $42.08 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Singh Sumit is holding 572,304 shares at $5,594,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 76.24%, with 12.40% for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $268.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.