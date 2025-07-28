Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) has gone up by 0.64% for the week, with a 2.95% rise in the past month and a -1.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.70% for CNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for CNP’s stock, with a 10.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) Right Now?

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CNP is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CNP is 649.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.68% of that float. The average trading volume for CNP on July 28, 2025 was 5.35M shares.

CNP stock’s latest price update

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.83% in comparison to its previous close of $38.36, however, the company has experienced a 0.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) or “CenterPoint” today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $900 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “convertible notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, CenterPoint intends to grant the in.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $37 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNP reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for CNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

CNP Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.68. In addition, Centerpoint Energy Inc saw 29.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Fitch Laurie Lee, who purchased 1,900 shares at the price of $37.58 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Fitch Laurie Lee now owns 6,434 shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc, valued at $71,392 using the latest closing price.

Fitch Laurie Lee, the Director of Centerpoint Energy Inc, purchased 800 shares at $36.73 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Fitch Laurie Lee is holding 7,234 shares at $29,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerpoint Energy Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.53%. Equity return is now at value 8.76%, with 2.20% for asset returns.

Based on Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.