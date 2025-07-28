Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.56% in comparison to its previous close of $14.38, however, the company has experienced a 2.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Investors need to pay close attention to Cenovus Energy stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) is 13.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVE is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CVE is 1.27B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On July 28, 2025, CVE’s average trading volume was 12.67M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stock saw an increase of 2.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.01% and a quarterly increase of 19.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for CVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.23% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw -25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.50%, with 5.10% for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.