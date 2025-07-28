Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) is 8.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CX is 1.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On July 28, 2025, CX’s average trading volume was 13.22M shares.

CX stock’s latest price update

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has soared by 1.94% in relation to previous closing price of $8.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q2 ’25 results reveal worsening volume declines in Mexico and the US, signaling a negative turn in the cement cycle. Despite resilient EBITDA margins, aggregate operating EBITDA fell 11% due to falling sales in core geographies. Management remains conservative on capital allocation, prioritizing ROIC and shareholder returns, with no aggressive growth or acquisitions planned.

CX’s Market Performance

CX’s stock has risen by 10.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.78% and a quarterly rise of 47.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.58% for CX’s stock, with a 36.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

CX Trading at 18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +23.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR saw 29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 7.12%, with 3.15% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.