Celcuity Inc (CELC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CELC is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CELC is 30.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELC on July 28, 2025 was 209.73K shares.

CELC stock’s latest price update

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC)’s stock price has soared by 186.20% in relation to previous closing price of $13.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 191.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. schaeffersresearch.com reported 2025-07-28 that Biotech stock Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) is skyrocketing today, up 221% at $43.76 at last glance, after upbeat phase 3 trial results for its advanced breast cancer therapy, gedatolisib, which it hopes will have Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval by the end of the year.

CELC’s Market Performance

Celcuity Inc (CELC) has experienced a 191.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 228.14% rise in the past month, and a 264.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for CELC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 164.80% for CELC’s stock, with a 219.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELC reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CELC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CELC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CELC Trading at 205.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 99.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +218.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +268.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC rose by +195.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, Celcuity Inc saw 110.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELC starting from Buller Richard E, who sold 350 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Oct 23 ’24. After this action, Buller Richard E now owns 6,681 shares of Celcuity Inc, valued at $5,688 using the latest closing price.

Buller Richard E, the Director of Celcuity Inc, sold 350 shares at $16.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23 ’24, which means that Buller Richard E is holding 7,031 shares at $5,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

The total capital return value is set at -0.69%. Equity return is now at value -115.39%, with -62.59% for asset returns.

Based on Celcuity Inc (CELC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -364.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-113.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celcuity Inc (CELC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.