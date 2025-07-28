CEA Industries Inc (VAPE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VAPE is 0.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of VAPE was 7.02K shares.

VAPE stock’s latest price update

CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: VAPE)’s stock price has surge by 596.45%relation to previous closing price of $8.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 634.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VAPE’s Market Performance

CEA Industries Inc (VAPE) has seen a 634.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 585.25% gain in the past month and a 637.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.19% for VAPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 412.22% for VAPE’s stock, with a 651.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VAPE Trading at 552.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 404.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +506.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +698.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPE rose by +571.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +730.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, CEA Industries Inc saw 821.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPE starting from McDonald Anthony K, who purchased 3,113 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Dec 10 ’24. After this action, McDonald Anthony K now owns 7,947 shares of CEA Industries Inc, valued at $23,796 using the latest closing price.

McDonald Anthony K, the CEO/President of CEA Industries Inc, purchased 2,250 shares at $7.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09 ’24, which means that McDonald Anthony K is holding 4,834 shares at $17,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.01% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for CEA Industries Inc stands at -1.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -33.60%, with -29.82% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-3.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, CEA Industries Inc (VAPE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.