Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has dropped by -3.07% compared to previous close of $1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that In the latest trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $1.14, marking a +2.7% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for CGC is 178.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.71% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CGC was 8.93M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stock saw a decrease of -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.09% for CGC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGC

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGC reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for CGC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

CGC Trading at -18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1647. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -84.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Yanofsky Theresa, who sold 10,425 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Yanofsky Theresa now owns 84,360 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $12,823 using the latest closing price.

Kruh Willy, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sold 10,468 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that Kruh Willy is holding 73,390 shares at $12,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.41% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -2.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -122.10%, with -54.10% for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-476.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.