BTCS Inc (BTCS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.57% in relation to its previous close of $5.08. However, the company has experienced a -14.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Increases ETH Reserves by 14,240 to 70,028 via Hallmark DeFi/TradFi Flywheel Accretion Strategy Closes $10 Million Convertible Notes Issuance Silver Spring, MD, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, today announced the successful closing of its issuance of approximately $10 million in above marked convertible notes. This financing, structured at a compelling $13 per share conversion price, a 198% premium to BTCS’s July 18, 2025 closing price, furthered the Company’s hallmark DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BTCS is 13.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTCS on July 28, 2025 was 7.51M shares.

BTCS’s Market Performance

BTCS’s stock has seen a -14.86% decrease for the week, with a 134.88% rise in the past month and a 175.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.44% for BTCS Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.35% for BTCS’s stock, with a 104.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCS Trading at 55.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +141.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS fell by -15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +336.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, BTCS Inc saw 236.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Handerhan Michal, the COO of BTCS Inc, sold 112,779 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Handerhan Michal is holding 1,641,581 shares at $677,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for BTCS Inc stands at -5.8%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -102.90%, with -101.67% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-8.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 43.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BTCS Inc (BTCS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.