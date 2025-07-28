Boeing Co (BA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Boeing Co (BA) has seen a 2.11% increase in the past week, with a 15.58% gain in the past month, and a 31.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for BA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for BA’s stock, with a 31.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

BA has 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BA is 753.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on July 28, 2025 was 8.16M shares.

BA stock’s latest price update

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47% in relation to its previous close of $233.06. However, the company has experienced a 2.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Boeing [NYSE: BA]-built X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV) is preparing to launch its eighth mission (OTV-8) from Florida’s Space Coast, with liftoff scheduled no earlier than August 21.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $230 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rothschild & Co Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to BA, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

BA Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.22. In addition, Boeing Co saw 30.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from Nelson Brendan J., who sold 640 shares at the price of $206.28 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Nelson Brendan J. now owns 13,258 shares of Boeing Co, valued at $132,019 using the latest closing price.

Shockey Jeffrey S, the EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS of Boeing Co, sold 3,205 shares at $202.87 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Shockey Jeffrey S is holding 20,513 shares at $650,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%.

Based on Boeing Co (BA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at -16.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -6.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boeing Co (BA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.