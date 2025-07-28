BloomZ Inc (BLMZ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLMZ is 1.79.

The public float for BLMZ is 6.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.99% of that float. On July 28, 2025, BLMZ’s average trading volume was 38.39M shares.

BLMZ stock’s latest price update

BloomZ Inc (NASDAQ: BLMZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.82% in comparison to its previous close of $0.23, however, the company has experienced a 15.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) (“Harrison Global” or the “Company”), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced a strategic partnership with GRAPES Inc., a South Korean digital music content platform company specializing in AI-powered music production and virtual artists. GRAPES Inc. operates an AI-powered music production and inclusive creator platform, enabling a new wave of artists – from emerging talent to virtual performers – to create, distribute, and monetize their music.

BLMZ’s Market Performance

BloomZ Inc (BLMZ) has experienced a 15.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.39% rise in the past month, and a 42.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.79% for BLMZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.54% for BLMZ’s stock, with a -44.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLMZ Trading at 34.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares surge +44.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMZ rose by +15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1860. In addition, BloomZ Inc saw -90.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.84% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for BloomZ Inc stands at -1.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%.

Based on BloomZ Inc (BLMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -377.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-206.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BloomZ Inc (BLMZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.