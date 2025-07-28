Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00% in relation to its previous close of $1.23. However, the company has experienced a 18.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that The latest trading day saw Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) settling at $1.27, representing a -3.79% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BITF is 508.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BITF on July 28, 2025 was 19.61M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF’s stock has seen a 18.27% increase for the week, with a 53.44% rise in the past month and a 20.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for Bitfarms Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.42% for BITF’s stock, with a -10.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BITF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for BITF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BITF, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

BITF Trading at 24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +54.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +18.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0565. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd saw -54.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56% for the present operating margin

-0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd stands at -0.4%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -16.30%, with -13.95% for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -70.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $70.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.