Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTBT is 4.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BTBT is 308.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on July 28, 2025 was 32.76M shares.

BTBT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has plunged by -2.48% when compared to previous closing price of $3.23, but the company has seen a -17.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) closed the most recent trading day at $3.15, moving 2.48% from the previous trading session.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT’s stock has fallen by -17.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.04% and a quarterly rise of 54.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for Bit Digital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.14% for BTBT’s stock, with a 3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTBT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for BTBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BTBT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

BTBT Trading at 14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +58.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw -22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTBT starting from Pierce Brock Jeffrey, who purchased 500,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Pierce Brock Jeffrey now owns 500,000 shares of Bit Digital Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Tabar Samir, the Chief Executive Officer of Bit Digital Inc, purchased 750,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25 ’25, which means that Tabar Samir is holding 2,108,089 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.7% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -0.77%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -23.29%, with -20.48% for asset returns.

Based on Bit Digital Inc (BTBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $59.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.