Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (SAN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SAN stock has gone up by 3.36%, with a monthly gain of 8.60% and a quarterly surge of 20.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Banco Santander S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for SAN’s stock, with a 39.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Right Now?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.09x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SAN is 14.87B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of SAN was 6.12M shares.

SAN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has dropped by -2.17% compared to previous close of $8.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“Santander US”) today announced new survey findings that show middle-income Americans have accelerated their car buying timelines amid uncertainty about future prices. While 52% had delayed a vehicle purchase over the past year due to cost, 55% are now considering buying in the year ahead, up from 47% in Q1. This is the first time in eight quarters of research that prospective buyers outnumber those delaying a purchase—indicating that pent-.

SAN Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 73.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 13.25%, with 0.72% for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $22.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.