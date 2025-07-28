Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) has seen a 12.70% increase in the past week, with a 52.14% gain in the past month, and a 74.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.89% for BLDP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for BLDP is 248.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.87% of that float. The average trading volume for BLDP on July 28, 2025 was 8.64M shares.

BLDP stock’s latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has soared by 1.43% in relation to previous closing price of $2.1. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the signing of a new purchase order for the supply of 6.4 MW of fuel cell engines to eCap Marine GmbH (“eCap Marine”, www.ecap-marine.com), a long-standing expert in emission free power, for deployment on two vessels by Samskip (www.samskip.com), one of the largest multimodal European operators specializing in short sea, rail, road and barge services. The 32 FCwave™-200 kW engines will be integrated into green marine propulsion systems by eCap Marine and power two vessels in Samskip’s fleet to decarbonize routes between Norway and the Netherlands.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDP, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

BLDP Trading at 31.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +41.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.4% for the present operating margin

-0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc stands at -4.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -37.81%, with -33.59% for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -75.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-290.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.